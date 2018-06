Election Day in the Fresno-Clovis area: voters' voices Voters in the Fresno and Clovis area voice their opinions on election day in the June California primary election, Tuesday June 5, 2018. John Walker The Fresno Bee ×

SHARE COPY LINK Voters in the Fresno and Clovis area voice their opinions on election day in the June California primary election, Tuesday June 5, 2018. John Walker The Fresno Bee