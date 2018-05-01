Coach told him to run home as fast as he could. He delivered in hilarious fashion.

The condor team from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service filmed this condor pair in their nest on Oat Mountain in Southern California while mom was out looking for food. For more see @TheCondorCave on Facebook.
Skilled horseman and rope artist Tomas Garcilazo dazzled Clovis Rodeo fans Saturday with the artistry of "charreria," the ancient Mexican art of horse handling. Garcilazo, a native of Mexico City, is a third-generation charro.
Fresno Mayor Lee Brand talks about his view of progress on Fulton Street, six months after a ribbon-cutting to reopen the downtown street to vehicle traffic. A six-block stretch of the street was a pedestrian-only mall for more than 50 years