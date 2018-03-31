Stephon Clark protester hit by Sacramento County sheriff vehicle during vigil, video shows

A protester at a vigil Saturday night for Stephon Clark was hit by a Sacramento County Sheriff's Department vehicle, based on video from a legal observer. Witnesses said the vehicle then left the scene.

The collision, which was captured on video by Guy Danilowitz of the National Lawyers Guild, occurred as protesters marched down Florin Road in south Sacramento.

Protesters said the activist struck is Wanda Cleveland. She lay immobile on her side in the street until the fire department arrived to pick her up.

Dominique Poydras, who was attending the vigil, said a group of protesters had surrounded a sheriff's department vehicle and was throwing eggs at it.

Two sheriff's vehicles were on the scene at the time, and as they drove away, the second one struck Cleveland and sent her into the curb, based on video captured by Channel 10.

"It was serious enough for her to go the hospital. She didn't get up," Poydras said. "I mean this is why we're out here."

"I heard wheels spin. And then I saw her body flung to the curb," Tifanei Ressl-Moyer, another legal observer who witnessed the incident, said. "The vehicle sped off and some protesters went after them."

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department and the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Legal observer Cres Velluchi recorded the number of the patrol car that hit Cleveland as 1476894 and reported it to the California Highway Patrol. Velluchi said the Highway Patrol declined to take the information.

About 100 protesters, mostly young people in their 20s, remained after the collision and shut down traffic in all directions at the intersection of 65th and Florin Road.

A small group approached the nearby Sacramento County Sheriff's Department station, but stopped across a parking lot from the building. A row of officers lined up outside the station.

The protesters began chanting "hit and run." A helicopter overhead ordered them to disperse or be arrested, and they returned to the larger protest.

Follow the protest with Bee reporter Nashelly Chavez on Facebook Live

At 7 p.m., approximately 150 people had gathered at the corner of 65th Street and Florin Road for a vigil honoring Clark and other victims of police shootings.





Attendees held candles as they chanted at the intersection. Two held up a large white sign reading, "It's a phone, not a gun!" Cars zooming by honked in support.

Protesters chant #StephonClark at Florin Road sheriff station. pic.twitter.com/p9elPRDZSn — Brad Branan (@BradB_at_SacBee) April 1, 2018

Clark, 22, was shot the night of March 18 after being chased into his grandmother's backyard by two officers responding to reports of a man breaking car windows. Police said the officers thought Clark had a gun. After the shooting, they determined he was holding a cellphone.

Jamier Sale, an organizer with the ANSWER Coalition, said the vigil was meant to hold the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department accountable for their part in Clark's shooting, unlike previous protests that focused on the Sacramento Police Department. Police say a sheriff’s department helicopter came to help local officers responding to reports of broken car windows nearby.

"The dominant narrative has really focused on the two officers who pulled the trigger," Sale said. "We have to realize they didn't just find themselves there. They were directed to this position by this other officer in a helicopter."

Sale questioned why authorities used a helicopter to respond to what he described as a "petty crime," and he called for the firing of the deputy or deputies in the helicopter that responded to the 911 call leading to Clark’s shooting.

While city leaders have faced calls for reforms within the police force following the shooting, he added, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors has not received equal calls for accountability within the sheriff’s department.

Sgt. Shaun Hampton, a spokesman for the sheriff's department, said he would not respond to Saturday night’s vigil because the Clark case was being reviewed by the Sacramento Police Department.

The vigil followed nearly a week of protests — largely nonviolent, though at times confrontational — in downtown Sacramento. Up to 300 protesters marched Friday night until nearly 1 a.m., after Clark's family released a private autopsy showing that he was shot eight times, including six times in the back, by Sacramento police.

#StephonClark shooting protest next to Florin Road sheriff station. pic.twitter.com/bjKnfL9wtE — Brad Branan (@BradB_at_SacBee) April 1, 2018

Sale said the vigil was intended to create a space for residents of south Sacramento. Most of the protests and rallies held following the shooting have played out in the central city.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg issued a statement earlier Saturday calling for peaceful action: "From the bottom of my heart, I urge our entire community to continue to work together through nonviolent civil action as we pursue justice and demand reform."

Alexander Clark, who is not related to Stephon Clark, said he came to Sacramento from Minneapolis to participate in the protests. He lost a cousin to a police shooting in 2015.

"I felt like it was important to be here. I feel like his life mattered," Alexander Clark said of Stephon. "The revolution is coming. We need to spread awareness."

The protesters did not return downtown Saturday evening, as fans descended on the Golden 1 Center for a Kings game against the Golden State Warriors.

Protesters caused an arena lockdown at two recent games, preventing thousands of fans from entering. But the team and police instituted higher security measures Thursday night that allowed fans to enter without disruption, and they continued Saturday with the presence of an estimated 170 police officers in riot gear.

Roger Resek, a Kings fan from West Sacramento, said he felt "confident and comfortable" attending Saturday’s game after learning the added security features put in place during Thursday night’s game would also be in place that night.

Resek arrived to the game several hours earlier than usual as an added precaution, however, he said. He was one of the thousands of fans who were turned away during the team’s March 22 game against the Atlanta Hawks. That night, he arrived to Golden 1 Center just before tipoff, as he usually does, only to see fans headed the opposite direction.

"It was inconvenient for the patrons, but I understand the concept," he said of the protests.

Earlier Saturday, several hundred gathered for a rally across from City Hall, where Sacramento native and former Kings player Matt Barnes announced a college scholarship fund for Clark's two sons. Barnes said it is the beginning of an effort to address the violent death of young black men that he would like to expand across the country.

"This is a nationwide problem," he said. "Once we get it up we are to going carry it nationwide, to provide kids who have lost their father to unfortunate stuff like this a chance to still come up and be productive men."