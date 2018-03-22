Protest of police shooting spills over to I-5, then to Golden 1 Center and Kings game

Veronica Curry raises her fist with other Black Lives Matter supporters during a rally on southbound Interstate 5 in Sacramento on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Hector Amezcua
Black Lives Matter supporters walk on to the northbound Interstate 5 onramp from I street during a rally for Stephon Clark.
Hundreds of protesters demonstrating against the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark shut down Interstate 5 in both directions in downtown Sacramento at the height of the afternoon commute.
Renée C. Byer
Hundreds of protesters demonstrating against the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark shut down Interstate 5 in both directions in downtown Sacramento at the height of the afternoon commute on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Protesters surround a police car as hundreds demonstrate against the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark and shut down Interstate 5 in both directions in downtown Sacramento at the height of the afternoon commute on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
A protester walks across the top of a police car as hundreds of protesters demonstrating against the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark shut down Interstate 5 in both directions in downtown Sacramento at the height of the afternoon commute on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Hundreds of protesters demonstrating against the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark shut down Interstate 5 in both directions in downtown Sacramento at the height of the afternoon commute on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Hundreds of protesters demonstrating against the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark shut down Interstate 5 in both directions in downtown Sacramento at the height of the afternoon commute on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Hundreds of protesters demonstrating against the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark shut down Interstate 5 in both directions in downtown Sacramento at the height of the afternoon commute on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Protesters surround a police car as they shut down Interstate 5 in both directions in downtown Sacramento at the height of the afternoon commute on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Protesters prevent ticket holders to the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks game to enter the game on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at the Golden 1 Center.
A Sacramento Kings employee cries as protesters prevent ticket holders to the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks game to enter the game on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at the Golden 1 Center.
Protesters prevent ticket holders to the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks game to enter the game on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at the Golden 1 Center.
Hundreds of protesters demonstrating against the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark march through the streets of downtown Sacramento after shutting down Interstate 5 in both directions at the height of the afternoon commute on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Protesters prevent ticket holders to the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks game to enter the game on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at the Golden 1 Center.
