Update: Protesters block Golden 1 Center entrances. Kings tell thousands of fans to head home

The Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks tipped off Thursday night in a largely empty Golden 1 Center as protesters surrounded the downtown arena, blocking admission for many ticket holders.





Hundreds of protesters demonstrating against this week's fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark formed a human chain across the downtown Sacramento arena's doors, which security personnel kept locked prior to game time.





The demonstrators shouted Clark's name and said, "Hands up. Don’t shoot!"





"Stephon couldn't be here to watch a game. These people aren't going to be here to watch this game," said Brrazey Liberty, a musician and activist with Black Lives Matter.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

"This is an epic day for black Sacramento," he said. "We feel like we had a victory today. Today was ours."





At about 7:40 p.m. the Kings issued a statement saying they wouldn't admit any more fans.

"Tonight's game began with a delay," the statement said. "Due to law enforcement being unable to ensure ticketed fans could safely enter the arena, the arena remains closed and we ask fans outside to travel home. We will issue further information soon regarding a refund."

Only about 2,000 ticket holders had been seated. The arena has the capacity to hold 17,600.

Prior to tip off, Kings' announcer Grant Nappear said to his colleague Jerry Reynolds, "You and I have been doing this a long time and this is a first ... to see a home game look like this."

During the protest, police parked 17 vehicles near the arena in St. Rose of Lima Park, and group of about 15 officers in riot gear marched double-file into the arena's plaza at about 7:30 p.m. They stood at a distance, watching the protesters, and after 10 minutes went back to the park.

The protest was noisy and passionate but hadn't turned violent as of around 8:15 p.m., when about 100 protesters continued blocking the arena's front entrance while others blocked the side doors.

Later the protesters began dispersing.

The demonstration ended "with no arrests made," Sacramento police Capt. Norm Leong wrote on Twitter at 9 p.m., during the game's fourth quarter.

Some ticket holders who were locked out of the arena expressed sympathy with the protesters' cause but said they were upset about missing the game.





"Their rights don't supersede everyone else's," Doug Hillblon, from the Elk Grove area, said as he waited with with his wife and a family friend outside the arena. He said he thought the protesters had gone too far by blocking admission to Kings' fans.

Stevonte Clark rallying protesters chanting his brother Stephon Clark’s brother’s name. Said he is proud of Sacramento protesters response today. pic.twitter.com/LgizzHP38i — stevelarge (@largesteven) March 23, 2018

Many of those fans began to disperse shortly before 8 p.m.. They included Fermin Rodriguez, who had brought his wife and four children for their one Kings game this season.

"I"m very disappointed," he said, standing in the plaza outside the arena and watching protesters blocking the side entry door. "I mean, I feel their pain, but why do we have to suffer as well? We paid a lot of money for these tickets. I hope they give us a refund."

On 5th Street, five Kings fans leaving the area gave fist bumps to police officers and told them, "We support you."

Others said the shooting of Clark, who was holding only a cell phone in his grandparents' backyard when police opened fire, justified the protesters actions.

Kings season ticket holder Barbara Mitchell, who is African American, was among those who were blocked from getting into the arena, but she said she wasn't upset about the protest.

"I am appalled by what happened to the young man," she said. "It was a travesty. So as much as I love basketball, it’s OK. I’m not angry. I admire them for taking the time to protest an injustice."





Earlier Thursday the protesters had shut down Interstate 5 at the height of the afternoon commute before shutting off entrances to the Kings game, forcing thousands of fans to wait outside.





The arena’s main entrance right now. Crowd looks like a mix of protestors and @SacramentoKings fans. pic.twitter.com/GpxWphHuOp — Nashelly Chavez (@nashellytweets) March 23, 2018

Around 6:15 p.m., the protest moved from the freeway to the main spectator entrance of Golden 1 Center.

The Kings locked spectator entrances to the stadium and abandoned security equipment outside. Security officials moved inside.

Fans lined up waiting to get into the game, while protesters chanted "Shut it down!" and held Black Lives Matter banners.

The Kings delayed the start of the game against the Atlanta Hawks but didn't cancel it. Very few fans were in the seats as of game time. Those who'd been admitted were invited to sit closer to the court and offered free drinks and snacks.

Outside, about 20 police officers in riot gear moved onto K Street outside the arena. Some Kings fans began leaving the area.

The situation, while noisy, remained under control as of 7:30 p.m. Police haven't taken overt steps to stop the protest, and officers with riot gear stood at a distance, observing the situation.

The protest earlier snarled traffic around central city freeways, with cars backed up nearly a mile south toward Sutterville Road and on the westbound W/X freeway.

Around 5:30 p.m., southbound lanes reopened; it took another 30-plus minutes for protesters to leave northbound lanes. Protesters then moved toward the Kings' arena.

The demonstration began at Cesar Chavez Plaza across from City Hall around 3 p.m., went into the building chanting "Face the people!" and moved back outside onto I Street before making their way to the freeway.

Protesters stood in front of a semi and other cars chanting "Shut it down!" and "Don't shoot, it's a cell phone!" Clark was shot while holding a cell phone.

They also started yelling "We don't want you" as a CHP helicopter flew overhead.

Protesters shut down Interstate 5 during the afternoon commute on Thursday, March 22, 2018 to demonstrate aganist the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark. Renée C. Byer The Sacramento Bee

i don’t think the rest the kings fans outside are getting in anytime soon #StephonClark pic.twitter.com/nA4hhBybFO — Kris Hooks (@Captain_Hooks) March 23, 2018

Watch Nashelly Chavez's live report from the scene:

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.