Watch an air tanker drop fire retardant drop on the Alamo Fire on Saturday, July 8, 2017, during what Cal Fire SLO called "extreme fire behavior." This footage was taken in the Blazing Saddles area. Cal Fire SLO
July 08, 2017 3:26 PM

Alamo Fire explodes to 19,000 acres; 200 homes in evacuation zone

By Andrew Sheeler

Update: 4:25 p.m.

Tribune reporter Andrew Sheeler is on scene. Here’s his video update via Twitter:

Update: 3:20 p.m.

The Alamo Fire east of Santa Maria grew to 19,000 acres by 3 p.m. Saturday, up from 6,000 acres just seven hours earlier.

About 200 homes are in the evacuation area, according to Cal Fire SLO. The fire is still just 10 percent contained.

Evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas:

▪  Blazing Saddle Drive

▪  Buckhorn

▪  White Rock Lane

▪  Tepusquet Road, south of Blazing Saddle Drive to Santa Maria Mesa Road.

For evacuation assistance, contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at 805-683-2724.

The American Red Cross has opened an evacuation center at the Minami Community Center at 600 W. Enos Drive in Santa Maria.

Alamo Fire east of Santa Maria now over 19,000 acres

California Military Department Public Information Officer Kirk Sturm describes the difficulties of fighting the Alamo Fire, which is heading into remote area without roads — forcing the firefighters to rely on mostly air attack.

Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Update: 3 p.m.:

Tribune reporter Andrew Sheeler is on scene. Here’s his Facebook Live from Highway 166, before heading closer to the fire:

Update: 2:20 p.m.

Four firefighters have been treated for minor injuries suffered during the Alamo Fire. Details about how they were injured and the nature of the injuries were not immediately available; however, the four have returned to duty.

Inmate work crews are now assisting Santa Barbara County Fire Department, local Cal Fire crews and other firefighting agencies as more resources make their way to the rural area east of Santa Maria where the fire continues to rage.

The state’s Cal Fire incident command crews plan to take over the command center Sunday.

Update: 1 p.m.

Watch a livestream of firefighting aircraft getting refueled at the Santa Maria Public Airport at https://video.nest.com/live/a587XJ and https://video.nest.com/live/jDym3c.

The air tankers, including a DC-10, are supporting firefighters on the ground in the Alamo Fire. Central Coast Jet Center is running the live feed.

Alamo Fire's smoke darkens skies over Santa Maria

Smoke from the Alamo Fire filled the skies east of Santa Maria at sunrise on Saturday, July 8, 2017. Here's the view from Betteravia Road east of Highway 101 in Santa Maria. Courtesy Paul Cracknell. Send us your photos and video at share@thetribunenenews.

Paul Cracknell

Update: 12:40 p.m.

The rapidly growing Alamo Fire has prompted air quality advisories for northern Santa Barbara County for the weekend as smoke blows into the Santa Maria area and other locations. The smoke is also affecting air quality in southern San Luis Obispo County.

The Santa Barbara County public health department recommends that everyone — especially those with heart or lung disease, older adults and children — limit time spent outdoors when high concentrations of smoke and particles are in the air. It also recommends keeping windows and doors closed and running the air conditioner with the fresh air intake closed and the filter clean.

Update: 10:40 a.m.

Crews are focused on protecting a community of approximately 100 homes in Tepusquet Canyon threatened by the fast-growing Alamo Fire, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. The blaze jumped Oak Canyon overnight, according to officials, and has grown to nearly 6,000 acres at 10 percent containment Saturday morning.

A map released by the Sheriff’s Office shows the ground covered by the Alamo Fire as of Saturday morning.

Officials said, six evacuees utilized the Red Cross Shelter at the Minami Community Center in Santa Maria, 600 Enos Street. Animals are not allowed at the shelter.

For help with animals, residents are asked to call Santa Barbara County Animal Services at 805-681-4332 before bringing any pets to a shelter. Large animals can be taken to the Elks Rodeo grounds at 4040 Highway 1 in Santa Maria. Six large animals were received there Friday, according to the release.

Alamo Fire blackens skies, burns at 'extreme rate' east of Santa Maria

The Alamo Fire east of Santa Maria, near the Twitchell Reservoir, was burning at an "extreme rate" on Friday, July 7, 2017, quickly growing to 3,000 acres and prompting evacuations. Here's what it's like on the ground.

David Middlecamp The Tribune

DC-10 air tanker fighting Alamo Fire east of Santa Maria

Seven tanker aircraft and three helicopters were working to extinguish the Alamo Fire on Thursday, July 6, 2017, that's burning along Highway 166 on the San Luis Obispo County/Santa Barbara County line east of Santa Maria. This video shows the DC-10 in ac

Cal Fire SLO

Noozhawk.com contributed to this report.

