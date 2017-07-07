Evacuations issued as Alamo Fire grows to 3,400 acres, burns at ‘extreme rate’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:27 The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July Pause 1:46 She got pregnant at 14, but wants her daughter to know, 'she can count on me.' 1:07 Watch a Spider-Man mosaic made from Rubik's Cubes take shape 4:14 Watch this Tulare mom chase a stranger out of her house 0:56 In the face of sweltering heat, the job must go on for construction workers 10:57 'That's the worst idea I've ever heard' Watch Stan Lee address a group of grads 1:59 18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care 2:44 How Edwin Lopez went from homeless to a career in law enforcement 1:59 Police save two dogs stuck in a hot car from heat stroke 0:56 Police Chief Jerry Dyer on stopping gang paybacks Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The Alamo Fire east of Santa Maria, near the Twitchell Reservoir, was burning at an "extreme rate" on Friday, July 7, 2017, quickly growing to 3,000 acres and prompting evacuations. Here's what it's like on the ground. David Middlecamp The Tribune

The Alamo Fire east of Santa Maria, near the Twitchell Reservoir, was burning at an "extreme rate" on Friday, July 7, 2017, quickly growing to 3,000 acres and prompting evacuations. Here's what it's like on the ground. David Middlecamp The Tribune