SWAT team makes arrest in Coarsegold

The Madera County Regional SWAT Team converged on a gated house on Big Sandy Drive off Road 417 in Coarsegold Tuesday morning with a search warrant for the residence of Daniel Holt, 48.
Holt was not home when officers arrived at 8 a.m., but when contacted by officers by phone, he returned to his home where he was taken into custody without incident and booked into Madera County Jail on suspicion that he recently burglarized a Coarsegold home.
The SWAT team is made up of officers from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office and the Madera and Chowchilla Police Departments.
Sheriff’s Cmdr. Tyson Pogue explained that the SWAT team is often utilized when serving warrants, after looking at a number of cumulative factors including the fortification of a house and the suspect’s criminal history.
Staff Report
