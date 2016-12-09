4 crazy things that happened when Raiders played the Chiefs

1:14 Ex-Raiders coach Tom Flores on one of his most memorable NFL moments Pause

3:57 Derek Carr and Raiders teammates reflect on loss to the Chiefs

26:35 Chief Dyer: Shooting of Dylan Noble was 'justified'

1:53 Fresno police release body-cam video of Dylan Noble shooting

0:36 Witness captures final moments of Dylan Noble shooting

1:24 Fresno mayor optimistic that housing ordinance will pass

1:08 Sanger football gets ready for CIF State Regional round

0:16 Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

2:15 Department of Labor: 'Overtime - it’s about time'