Homepage

December 9, 2016 12:51 PM

4 crazy things that happened when Raiders played the Chiefs

By David Caraccio

dcaraccio@sacbee.com

The Kansas City Chiefs battled on a frosty Thursday night to a 21-13 victory over the Oakland Raiders to take control of the AFC West.

Here are four interesting things that happened as part of that rivalry game.

1) Raiders coach Jack Del Rio gives Chiefs coach Andy Reid the death stare after meeting up on the field after the game. Oh, and Reid had a nice patronizing shoulder pat for Del Rio.

2) Raiders fans drain their airplane’s supply of booze on the way out to Kansas City. And, you know what? It’s only a three-hour flight!

Bay Area News Groups Raiders beat writer Jimmy Durkin was there.

3) Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce gave Raiders punter Marquette King a taste of his own medicine.

It comes at the 26-second mark of this NFL video tweet.

But this is the punter with the most swag ever in the history of the NFL. So he responded to Kelce:

4) Last but not least, a brawl broke out - fans flying over seats and everything - in the 22-degree weather of Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs and Raiders fans brawl in stands at Arrowhead Stadium

After the Kansas City Chiefs' 21-13 win over the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, fans fought in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium.

@ForFridom / Twitter
 

Related content

Homepage

Comments

Videos

Chiefs and Raiders fans brawl in stands at Arrowhead Stadium

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos