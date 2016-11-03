Dine Out

November 3, 2016 5:43 PM

Dining in Merced, Turlock, Atwater

DineOut Along the Road

DineOut Along the Road is the second season and spin-off of the DineOut series by the Four Foodies Productions team. Each episode will focus on a specific location and showcase the hidden gems and hot spots for food, wine and treasures in Central California. The series will explore beyond the well-prepared, delightful dishes and charming ambiances, by capturing and sharing the stories behind the chefs, vintners and personalities of each culinary gem.

This episode features School House Restaurant, Ceder View Winery, Sherwood Forest Golf Club, and La Mexicana Taco Truck.

Related content

Dine Out

Comments

Videos

Ray O’Canto’s Introduction to Dine Out Along the Road

View more video

About Dine Out

@dine out

Editor's Choice Videos